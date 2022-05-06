Stock & Land

University of Melbourne researchers show smaller crops could grow more food from less land

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 6 2022 - 8:00am
IN THE GENES: Genetic technologies could hold the key for developing crops which can sustain productivity for growing populations. Photo by Daniel Fazio.

A Melbourne professor believes genetic technologies is a vital tool for developing crops which can sustain productivity under abiotic stress conditions.

