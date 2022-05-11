Western Victorian livestock agent Bruce Redpath says his three-year-old Labrador Lance is not only a good companion - he's also good in the sheep yards.
Mr Repath, who is the livestock manager at Elders Mortlake, captured his four-legged friend on the back of his ute at home near Caramut.
"He loves the back of the ute and he just adores people," Mr Redpath said.
"He can shift sheep quietly and he just looks at the cattle and treats them as if they're his mates."
We think Lance would look good in a Stock & Land cap.
Another photo to feature in Webpics is from rural contractor Mark Merrett, Merrett Contracting, taken at Telopea Downs.
"We're busy planting cereal rye for sheep feed before starting on our canola," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
