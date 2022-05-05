Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Explainer

Nicholls, Indi, Corangamite and Mallee: The influential seats to watch this federal election

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTLOOK: Candidates vying for spots in rural and regional areas of Victoria come from a wide array of political persuasions.

Regional Victorian seats are no longer looking to be brushed with the conservative paint seen over the many decades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.