Regional Victorian seats are no longer looking to be brushed with the conservative paint seen over the many decades.
But if Indi is any indication, it's not only the metropolitan seats where communities are looking towards independent voices outside of the two major political parties.
Advertisement
A number of these independent candidates standing for election have some background in agriculture, and have some can relate to those working the land.
But that doesn't mean the Coalition won't put up a hard fight to take those seats.
While some country seats will be simple wins for the Coalition, there are seats which provide some intriguing insight due to new border redistributions, resignations of sitting MPs and three-way contests pitting Coalition partners against each other.
Read on to get informed on what are some of the more interesting contests in rural and regional Victoria in this year's federal election:
The battle for Nicholls sees independent Rob Priestly give both the Liberal candidate Steve Brooks, and the Nationals candidate Sam Birrell a run for their money.
Indi will attempt to continue its independent representative streak with Helen Haines standing once again, but the Coalition fighting with a well resourced campaign.
Wannon in Victoria's south-west will very likely remain with the Liberals, but a former Triple J announcer who is running in the electorate could give the major parties a fright.
In the state's north-west, a smaller field of candidates are standing in the Mallee electorate compared to 2019, but some voters still remain disenfranchised.
The once marginal seat of Corangamite will look to continue its slow turn to being a Labor stronghold, but not without a high profile local Liberal candidate campaigning on the ground.
Want daily highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Stock & Land newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.