UDV president slams 'bad behaviour' and hypocritical critics

By Marian Macdonald
Updated April 29 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:09am
DAIRY: United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Paul Mumford and UDV manager Shane Byrne.

It should have been the moment when current United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Paul Mumford retired from the role but Supreme Court action has put the election for the top job on hold and, with little left to lose, he came out swinging.

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

