It should have been the moment when current United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Paul Mumford retired from the role but Supreme Court action has put the election for the top job on hold and, with little left to lose, he came out swinging.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
