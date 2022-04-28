Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Kyneton store market keeps pace with other yards

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 28 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL-BRED: Well-bred cattle are attracting Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan to Kyneton, on a regular basis.

Spring-drop calves are starting to present at Kyneton, attracting interest from the Yea district and regular commission buyer Albury, NSW's Duncan Brown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.