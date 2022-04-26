Stock & Land

Nicholls independent candidate's pigeon power telecommunications push

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
April 26 2022 - 9:00pm
PIGEON POWER: Nicholls Independent candidate Rob Priestly has used carrier pigeons to highlight what he says is the poor state of telecommunications in the electorate.

Nicholls Independent candidate Rob Priestly has turned to pigeon power to highlight what he says is the need for greater investment in telecommunications in the electorate.

