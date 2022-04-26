Stock & Land

Lockie Gardner, 23, plays Last Post at six Anzac Day services

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated April 26 2022 - 8:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANZAC SPIRIT: Marcus Oldham college student Lockie Gardner, Geelong, played The Last Post on his trumpet at six commemorative services on Monday.

Trumpeter Lockie Gardner was humbled when he was asked to play the trumpet on Anzac Day while working on a cattle station in central Queensland two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.