Leongatha eases slightly on previous sales

ANNUAL DRAFT: John Ross, Omeo Station, turned off his annual draft of weaner steers and heifers.

There was a slight easing of prices at the fortnightly Leongatha store sale, although large annual drafts saw plenty of competition, according to agents.

Agents yarded about 4500 head of cattle.

Elders Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said there was plenty of weight in the cattle, and they 'held up very well.

"Black steers, 550-560 kilograms were making 520-530 cents a kilogram, with Hereford steers between 550-550kg selling for 520-530c/kg."

Black weaners, over 350kg, sold for 650c/kg, while those under that weight sold for up to 700c/kg.

"Maybe there was a slight easing, but it was only slight and nothing that would stop you from marketing cattle."

The Julie K Livestock cattle, which would normally have gone to slaughter, would be taken through as stores, he said.

"Whilst we have had rain, we had a false start back in February and we don't think we are going to get the cattle fat through the winter.

The annual draft from Omeo Station sold for $2400 to $2600, with many of the cattle going back into the paddock.

"Those annual drafts attract cattle - cattle bring cattle and that brings buyers."

Mr McRae said Brookland Park, JBS, Mort and Co and Teys were among the feedlot buyers.

"There were a good number of heifers and they were right up there too, with Omeo Station selling its cattle for $2200-2300/head."

Most of the cattle presented in good condition.

"There were fewer Friesians and cross-breds. In our first run - from one end of the yards to the other - were all better-bred cattle and we were pretty happy with the quality.



"It was an improvement on the previous sale, that's for sure."

Alex Scott and staff livestock agent Rob Ould said the regular feedlots were active, with locals buying the better weaners.

"I think, after the rain we had the other week, the locals are just starting to look again," Mr Ould said.

'"They just have a bit more confidence with what is starting to happen with the season."

Feedlot buyers included TFI, McKenzies, Anthony Hullick, Tarwin, and Australian Meat Group.

"There were still some fairly big cattle, there were some at 600-650kg."

"The heifer job was okay, there were still a few feedlotters buying them, including Garrison.

"As with the last few weeks, the heifer job was just a little bit softer.

"Those cattle were probably firm."

Eddington Holdings, Loch, sold 24 Banquet, Lawson, Welcome Swallow and Yancowina steers, 550kg, for $3100 or 563c/kg.

Their second draft of 21 steers, 520kg, made $3050 or 586c/kg.

Julie K livestock's top pen of 19 Angus and Hereford steers, 614kg, sold for $3280 or 534c/kg.

White Pasture's top-priced pen of 16 Belgrano-bred, Banquet-blood steers, 505kg, sold for $3060 or 605c/kg

CJ Pendergast, Benambra's, top pen of Angus, Angus/Hereford and Hereford weaner steers, 373kg, sold for $2500 or 670c/kg.

The heifers sold to $2250 or 630c/kg.

J and M Ainsworth's 23 Angus heifers, 311kg, sold for $2050 or 659c a kg

J and D Muldoon sold eight Angus steers, 666kg, for $3220 or 483c/kg.

J Malley sold eight Angus steers, 640kg, for $3280 or 512c/kg.

D Land sold 22 Hereford steers, 298kg, for $2060 or 727c/kg.

Maxray Nominees sold 18 Charolais-cross setters, 343kg, for $2020 or 588c/kg.

Northside Pastoral sold 10 Limousin heifers, 407kg, for $2160 or 530c/kg.

Elm Valley sold 16 Angus steers, 324kg, for $2000 or 617c/kg.

HA Davies sold four Angus heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf for $2260.

Winter Hill Pastoral sold one by ne Angus and Charolais cow and half for $3140.