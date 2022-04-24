WINNER: Junior champion female Holstein, Windy Vale Master Tina led by Kaitlyn Wishart with reserve winner Galba Thunder Cheese led by Katrina Cochrane and honourable mention heifer Eclipse Perennial C Princess with Jessica Gavenlock, and judge Glen Gordon.

A quality line-up of 35 Holstein heifers and their handlers worked hard on the Sydney Royal cattle lawns to draw the eye of judge Glen Gordon, Gorbro Holsteins, but in the end there was only one winner.

Junior champion female was awarded to the exceptional, long and clean 18-month old Windy Vale Master Tina, exhibited by Rick and Tina Wishart, Cohuna.



READ MORE:

Mr Gordon described the heifer, by Golden-Oaks Master from Windy Vale Goldchip Tina, as wide and deep through the front and rear ribs.

+3







MORE GALLERIES

Reserve junior champion female was awarded to Galba Thunder Cheese exhibited by Anthony Allen, Cobargo, NSW.



The 12 month old heifer by Blondin Thunder Storm from Galba Cheeky Cheese, was described by the judge as wide and open through the front and had a close tussle with another heifer in her class and awarded honerable mention, Eclipse Perennial C Princess, exhibited by Richard Hull, Jancourt East, and prepared for show by Brad and Jessica Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna.

The class of three females not over two years old was won by the Chittick family, Camden with Gavana Holsteins of Glenmore in second place.

The story Holstein heifers vie for title first appeared on Farm Online.