First wheat variety claims innovative classification

Australia's first wheat variety has been classed under the brand new classification - Australian Innovative Wheat.

AIW is one of two new classifications, along with Australian White Wheat, announced by Wheat Quality Australia late last year, along with the first Australian Prime Hard variety classification for the Southern zones of Vic and SA.



AIW represents a class for varieties of wheat that exhibit unique end-use properties not available in the main classes.

The high amylose (dietary fibre) variety named HAW1, developed by Australian Grain Technologies in partnership with ARISTA Cereal Technologies with grain produced under a closed-loop arrangement, is the first wheat to be classified as AIW.

AGT science and business development Tristan Coram said the new AIW class recognised specialised and targeted functionality including nutritionally enhanced varieties.



"Without the new AIW class, high fibre wheat varieties would fall into the 'feed' class by default," he said.

"The classification of our first high fibre variety into AIW paves the way for the expansion of this unique value-added wheat in Australia and internationally, bringing benefit to Australian growers and the entire grains supply chain."

Whereas AIW allows for innovative developments in unique variety characteristics, AWW is a new milling class that represents excellent value as a general purpose or blending wheat for a range of uses such as instant noodles.



AGT is also the first wheat breeder to have achieved classification in AWW wheat with their quick-maturing winter wheat Longsword.

Senior wheat breeder Russell Eastwood, Wagga Wagga, NSW, said the creation of the AWW class promised more flexibility for growers.

"Classification of the variety Longsword as AWW is an opportunity for growers to benefit from its yield potential and unique maturity, while attracting a price premium above its previous Feed classification," he said.



"AWW may enable us to speed up yield improvements through breeding by reducing the grain quality constraints to a basic set of characteristics of value to the industry.



"The less selection that we need to do for quality, the more we can do for yield, and growers know that yield is the most important driver of profit."

Mr Eastwood was also proud of the role AGT has played in having the APH zone restrictions - traditionally confined to NSW and Qld - removed, with established variety Suntop being the first variety to be granted an APH quality classification in Vic and SA.



"AGT has been pushing to have an APH class in the Southern zone so that growers in high protein achieving environments can benefit financially from growing wheat with higher grain protein content," he said.

"We finally have a variety that can be delivered into the APH grade in Victoria and SA."