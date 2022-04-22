Farm finance for young farmers and how to understand bank jargon

Young Victorian farmers are being invited to come together for farm finance workshops at a number of locations, as well as to network and ask questions.

Agriculture Victoria young farmer coordinator Sarah Wallis said it was exciting to offer the farm finance sessions in-person after two years of online events due to COVID-19 restrictions.



"This year it's about coming together, being together and interacting with our financial specialists to ask those burning finance questions in a safe space," Ms Wallis said.

"Our take on this is to provide the kind of experts at these workshops who can cut through the 'bank speak' and enable young farmers to be well prepared when applying for financing."

ORM Agribusiness consultant Jane Foster said the workshops would be an opportunity to have open and transparent conversations about farm finance and get some tips on how to dissect financial jargon.

"By the end of the session participants will have a new clarity on finance and how the whole system works," Ms Foster said.

All sessions will be held between 6-8.30pm and are scheduled for:

Bairnsdale - Wednesday May 4

Maryborough - Wednesday May 11

Wangaratta - Wednesday May 18

Ouyen - Wednesday May 25

Horsham - Wednesday June 1

Register here for Agriculture Victoria's Young Farmers Network Farm Finance - Getting Prepared Workshop.

