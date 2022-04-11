+3







MORE GALLERIES

Even this smallish chunk of farmland is expected to attract lots of attention in a well held farming region of South Australia.

At just 122 hectares (277 acres) Home Block is at Marrabel about 100km north of Adelaide.



Agents from Ray White Rural say the reliability of the district is one of the drawcards for the sale.



"It is an ideal size parcel to add onto existing farming enterprise or investment opportunity with the strong demand for leasing opportunities in the area," agents say.

READ MORE:

Home Block is said to be a well managed parcel of land in a highly regarded farming region.

The winning bidder will be allowed quick access to sow this year's crop, which is a bonus.

The estimated arable area of Home Block is 112ha (277ac) which is located 11km east of Marrabel and 18km west of Eudunda.

The farm block is said to be mostly arable farming land, suited to a diverse enterprise mix including cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and livestock production.

The average annual rainfall in the district over the past decade is has been 451mm.

Expressions of interest close on May 10.



For more information contact Daniel Schell (0415 436 379) or Geoff Schell (0418 842 421) from Ray White Rural.

The story Small chunk of farmland in reliable farming district first appeared on Farm Online.