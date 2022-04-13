Riga celebrates 50 years with record sale

+8

















* 38 of 41 bulls sold to $25,000, av $10963

*26 of 26 females sold to $10,500, av $5788

Riga Angus celebrated its 50th birthday with a record-breaking sale, selling bulls to a stud high of $25,000 at its on-property sale at Nillahcootie Park, Mansfield on Wednesday.

Riga Angus co-principals Vera Finger, and son, Tim Finger, offered the largest line-up of bulls and females to date, selling 38 of 41 bulls for a catalogue average of $10963. The three remaining bulls sold moments after the helmsman auction concluded.

"We are very happy with the results," Mr Finger said.

"We had plenty of new buyers and a lot of repeat and volume buyers. It was really strong so we can't be happier with that."

The top bull price was paid by new client, Rob Cumming, Stewartvale, Gobur, who purchased Lot 12, Riga Superb S74 - a son of Chiltern Park Moe M6.

Mr Cumming said he exhibited excellent structure in combination with moderate growth, milk, and positive fats and was in the top 20 per cent for $A selection index at $236.

"He was what we wanted with a long-bodied and deep-set bull," Mr Cumming said.

"His figures were good and looked right too."

The second highest priced bull was $23,000, paid by first-time buyer Francs Angus stud principal Nick Franc, Beaufort, for Lot 19, Riga Sheldon S26.

One of the first and heaviest sons of Sydgen Enhance offered by Riga, Mr Franc said the bull was selected for his visual appearance and balanced estimated breeding values with +3.2 for birth weight, +62 200 day weight, +22 milk and +85 carcase weight.

Mr Franc said the bull would be used over the stud's heifers due to his birth weight, growth EBVs and docility.

"He will be perfect for the heifer job," he said.

"He is a great combination of figures and phenotype with a straight back and structural well put together."

Rachel Parsons and her dad Vaughan Semler, Maindample, purchased Lo 29, Riga Solution S102, for $20,000.

The son of Lawsons Momentous M518 was out of great-dam Sitz New Design 458, and attracted interest for his growth figures of +54 for 200 day-growth, +106 for 400-day-growth and +141 for 600-day-growth.

Riga Angus females were available for the first time alongside the stud's bull draft, in a special offering that gave breeders the opportunity to secure female genetics.



Dick Whale of Independent Breeding and Marketing Services purchased the highest priced female at $10,500, as well as one of the top-priced bulls at $17,000.

The Mansfield-based stud was founded by Juris (George) and Irina Kakis at Healesville in June 1971, with the first progeny registered in autumn 1972.

"I have had a passion for the Angus breed all of my life," Mrs Finger said.

"I am proud of having a dream that I have come close to achieving which is maintaining the integrity of the breed and the relevance of stud cattle to the commercial market.

"We are also proud to have inspired the next generation that agriculture is a very important space for future generations.

"I am also proud of the quality of the bulls that improve year in year out, which is reflected with what was displayed today."