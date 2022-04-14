Elle Moyle: Vet, producer and passionate advocate for the red meat industry

This is branded content for Meat & Livestock Australia.



Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is helping to create a network of industry champions who have the skills, knowledge and confidence to engage with the community and share the red meat industry's positive stories in authentic ways.



Meet Elle Moyle, a veterinarian and producer who is connecting with her community to engage in positive, productive conversations about red meat. Regardless of whether we are producers, lot feeders, chefs, butchers, retailers or something else in our great industry, we can all play our part in sharing the great story of Australian red meat.

Tell us a bit about yourself.



I grew up on sheep and cattle properties throughout southern Australia. I currently live in south-west Victoria, where I work as a large animal vet. I've also purchased my own property where I run composite ewes and Angus cattle.

Why is it important to share your story?

Sharing our stories connects us, helps find common ground and showcases our great industry. I love sharing the positives of working in the industry, our lifestyle, projects and goals.

What information do you share?

I encourage people to take a leap and follow their passion. Despite being a vet and a farmer's daughter, I had limited practical farming and business skills so after buying my farm in 2017, I had to learn the basics. I couldn't strain a fence or plumb a trough, but with guidance and mentoring, I mastered these skills and more.

How are you sharing your story?

The Cattle Council Rising Champions initiative and the Zanda McDonald Award have given me a platform to share my story and have created networking opportunities. Instagram and podcasts make sharing your story easy.

What impact have you seen?

I get a positive response from a lot of people who tell me they've enjoyed reading or hearing about my story and feel connected and encouraged by it.

What have you learned along the way?

It's uncomfortable to put yourself out there but your positive stories and advocacy are helping the industry and counteracting negative perceptions. Support is really important and will help you continue to promote our thriving industry.

Connect with Elle on Instagram: @elsey_park_farm

