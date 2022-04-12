Bass Coast plan disadvantages farming: VFF

PLANNING CONCERNS: The principal of Baleze Bazadaise, Faye Tuchtan, Grantville, says she's carefully studied the material Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has issued, on the proposed draft.

The Victorian Farmers Federation says draft planning proposals for the Bass Coast shire unfairly prioritise tourism and disadvantage farming communities.



VFF president Emma Germano said the draft Bass Coast Statement of Planning Policy and Landscape did little to protect the right-to-farm on land already zoned specifically for agriculture.



"Farmers are drowning in unnecessary and time-consuming red-tape," Ms Germano said.



"The fact that some farmers will potentially have to apply for permits to build fences on land zoned for farming is laughable.



"It seems that decision makers have prioritised tourism and views of the landscape without any regard for farming and the huge contribution it makes to the local area."



She called for a 'common sense' planning policy, that allowed the agricultural industry to provide food and fibre, needed to secure food security.



It was critical changes were made to the planning system to support the retention and growth of agriculture in Victoria.



"Repeated failures to address or consider these matters, in response to consultation or preparation of documents such as this, reinforces industry belief and farming community experience that there is an urban bias in the planning system."



Agriculture, forestry and fishing in Bass Coast was estimated to have generated $217.4 million in 2021.



Faye Tuchtan runs 175 Bazadaise beef cattle at Grantville.

The principal of Baleze Bazadaise, Ms Tuchtan said she had carefully studied the material Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning had issued, on the proposed draft.

"They say the only fences that are permitted are post and rail fences," Ms Tuchtan said.

"A post and rail fence will cost a fortune, it won't keep calves and sheep out, it won't keep wallabies or kangaroos out of plantations.

"Any other fence, you have to apply for a permit."

She said that would take time and cost money and the council would have to administer their application, potentially requiring more staff.

Ms Tuchtan said there were also restrictions on the building of hay sheds.

"You can't put up a hay shed that's going to stack four bales high, or three with a gable without a planning permit."

All sheds, under the draft, had to be made with Colorbond, 'which is an additional cost."

There were also height restrictions on silos.

"They do make the statement the Bass Coast is a dairy area, but there really aren't many dairies left in the region, compared to 50 years ago."

Bass Coast mayor Councillor Michael Whelan urged the VFF and farmers to put in submissions, through Engage Vic.

"We need to stress the importance of them making a submission, we have spoken to DELWP about it, they are aware of it, but exposure drafts always have some things that need to be worked up," Cr Whelan said.

"I know its a pain in the neck, but I would encourage all our landholders to put in a submission."

He said such drafts were 'nearly always' written from a planner's perspective, but needed the landholder's view to be addressed as well.

Cr Whelan said he couldn't see the restrictions on fences as practical.

"I really don't think that's the intent of it and we will be making a submission, which will reflect that."

He said 40 per cent of the economy was based on tourism but agriculture was also important.

"What attracts people here is the beautiful environment, and to my way of thinking it's about protecting that environment," he said.

"But it's not about putting impediments in the way of farmers, I don't think that's the intention and it's not something council would support."

Cr Whelan said he was confident the issues could be resolved.

The DELWP and state government have been contacted for comment.