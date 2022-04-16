A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







MORE GALLERIES

Calving is well underway at Margaret Hallyburton's property in western Victoria and Maggie the Jack Russell is always on hand to help.

Mrs Hallyburton and her husband John run 950 breeders at Boiardo, Bookaar, and every morning when the cows need to be checked, Maggie is always by her side to check out the new calves.

The operation includes an autumn and winter-calving herd.

"Every morning I have a passenger for the calving run," Mrs Hallyburton said.



"Some mornings she tries to sneak across to my knee and has been known to have a bark when she is not supposed to."

The dog belongs to her eldest daughter, Emma.

Fifteen cows born on the property have had sets of twins in what Mrs Hallyburton described as a good season for new calves.



Would you like your photo in Stock & Land?

Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram or email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.