Absolute to $22,000, twice

*50 of 52 bulls sold to a top of $22,000 (twice) av $9980

Absolute Angus, Trafalgar South, has had a near-total clearance at its second autumn bull sale, falling just shy of a $10,000 a head average.

Stud principal Anthony Pisa said Gippsland was starting to get a name for breeding 'really good bulls.

"My genetic program is getting stronger and people are starting to realise that; obviously Landfall New Ground has made a great impact on the herd.

"At the same time, the heifers I have bred are cows now and it's showing in their progeny."

Lot 21, Absolute Newground R045 was sired by Landfall New Ground N90, out of Landfall Loretta J251.

He had a birthweight of +3.3kilograms, a 200-day weight of +56kg, 400-day weight of +100kg and 600-day weight of +137kg.

Newground had mid-March TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of a scrotal size of 45 centimetres, an eye-muscle area of +8.2 square centimetres, rib measurement of +1.0 millimetres and P8 of +0.0.

The October 2020-drop bull had an intramuscular fat of +2.1 per cent and weighed 735kg.

Lot 23, Absolute Newground RO46 was also by Landfall New Ground N90, out of Absolute Lowan P804.

The October-drop bull weighed 680kg and had a birthweight of +3kg, a 200-day weight of +56kg, a 400-day weight of +106kg and 600-day weight of +136kg.

His TACE figures were a +6.2 EMA, +3.1mm rib, +3.0 P8 and IMF of +2.4pc.

Mr Pisa said the amount of money he had invested in high class bulls was now showing dividends.



He said the Landfall bulls had come into similar conditions to where they were bred, in Tasmania.

Mr Pisa was part of a syndicate, that paid $75,000 for New Ground N90 in 2019.

"Obviously New Ground is second to none, he is an amazing bull, and it's showing in his progeny and other breeder's programs."

He said he was pleased to see other studs recognising his breeding.

"I have the genetics they are looking for and I am doing the right thing by the breed."

Elders auctioneer Ross Milne said it was a solid sale, throughout.

"Anthony is certainly heading in the right direction, that's for sure," Mr Milne said.

Popular bloodlines in the sale were from Tasmania's Landfall stud, seven bulls on offer, and the 12 sons of American sire Sitz Stellar.

"They were very good animals to look at, good phenotype and structurally very good," he said.

Bulls mostly went to local commercial producers, with three going to studs, including two to South Australia.

They also went out to Sale, Bairnsdale and Maffra, in east Gippsland, as well as Horsham, Yea, Wodonga and Callignee.

"The stud breeders would have got good value," he said.



Among the volume buyers were Blythewood Pastoral, Maffra, ten bulls and Amberley Park, Sale, seven, while Pepperhill Trading, Pearcedale, picked up four; eight bulls were sold through AuctionsPlus.