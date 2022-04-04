Police charge two over south-west farm criminal damage

Victoria Police have charged to men with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of criminal damage at a farming property in Greenwald, south-west Victoria.



Police said the investigation commenced after about 11 kilometres of electrical fencing was damaged, gates destroyed, and stock troughs drained in what police will allege was a targeted incident at the 1000ha sheep and cattle property of Georgina and Lucy Gubbins.



Detectives will further allege the offenders cut fences sometime between Friday January 14 and Saturday January 15, causing approximately $70,000 worth of damage.



Warrnambool region crime manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Von Tunk said criminal damage had an 'absolutely devastating impact on a farming business's bottom line, not to mention the time it takes to repair fences and keep stock protected in the meantime.



"Police and our dedicated farm crime liaison officers will leave no stone unturned when it comes to prosecuting those who commit these selfish acts," Sen Sgt Von Tunk said.



"We will continue to act on all lines of intelligence, but most importantly, information from the farming community.



"We cannot stress enough the importance of reporting farm crime or suspicious activity to police.



"No piece of information is too insignificant or too small - it could be the missing piece of the puzzle to help sole a crime."



He said police had received a lot of information from the public.

Police were keen to dispel myths that animal activists were involved in the alleged criminal damage.

On March 24 detectives from Portland and Hamilton Crime Investigation units executed a search warrant at a Cavendish address, seizing a bolt cutter, pliers and two mobile phones.



A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal damage.



He was bailed to face Portland Magistrates' Court on October 4, this year.



On Thursday March, 31, detectives executed a second search warrant at a Drik Drik property, seizing a mobile phone and a cannabis plant.



A 36-year-old man was arrested and later charged with criminal damage and cultivate/possess a cannabis plant.



He was bailed to face Portland Magistrates' Court on August 16, 2022.

