Low, and no, alcohol beverage exports jump

DRINK VICTORIA: Banks Botanicals in the Yarra Valley, which specialise in botanicals sourced from the Australian bush, is one of 18 producers to benefit from the Drink Victorian promotion. .

More and more global consumers are choosing Victorian made non-alcoholic drink option on restaurant and bar menus, according to new export data.

Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the annual 2020-21 Victorian Food and Fibre Export Performance Report showed the export of such beverages had grown steadily over recent years, to be now valued at $101 million.

In 2020-21 the value of non-alcoholic beverage exports increased by 17pc to $67 million from the previous year, with exports in the category almost doubling in value over the last four years.

"It's clear from this report that non-alcoholic beverages are on the rise. It's great to see we are supporting our non-alcoholic producers through our Drink Victorian program, putting more Victorian options on our drink lists," Ms Thomas said.

"Victoria is Australia's agriculture powerhouse.



"We are working to support the state's food, fibre and drink producers to grow their sales globally to meet Victoria's food and fibre export target of $20 billion by 2030, which in turn create more jobs."

Meanwhile, wine exports to the United Kingdom increased by 30pc to become Victoria's most valuable export market for wine.



The government was supporting local drinks producers to expand into new markets at home and abroad through a range of programs including the $15 million Food to Marketand $10.2 million Small-Scale and Craft programs.

As part of this, the government was supporting a $1.5 million Drink Victorian program, aimed at getting more locally produced drinks onto lists and shelves at 100 Victorian hospitality venues and retailers.

The program features 18 Low and No Alcohol producers including Banks Botanicals in the Yarra Valley, which specialise in botanicals sourced from the Australian bush; The Fermentary, Daylesford, suppliers of traditionally made water kefir; and Melbourne-based Brunswick Aces, producers of non-alcoholic wine, beer, and gin.

The program was developed to help drinks producers recover from the global pandemic, bushfires, export challenges and strong international and interstate competition in the domestic market.

Despite the challenges faced by the state's agri-producers more broadly during 2020-21, Victoria maintained its position as Australia's leading export state, contributing 27 per cent of national food and fibre exports.

A key focus of the Government's 10-year Agriculture Strategy was supporting industry to grow through increased exports, investment and new products.



Trade and investment efforts were further boosted last year by the appointment of in-market agriculture export specialists in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and China.

For more information on the 2020-21 Victorian Food and Fibre Export Performance Reportvisit agriculture.vic.gov.au