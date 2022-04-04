A toast to 30 years for Quality Wool

Australia's largest independently owned wool broker and buyer is getting itself into a bit of distillery, all for its 30 year anniversary celebration.

Adelaide based company Quality Wool have developed a limited edition birthday brew, which they are hand delivering to Victorian farmer clients.



Representative from the company visited 70 farms so far around the Bendigo and Ararat regions and will be delivering the beer in upcoming months to further clients



Quality Wool's spokesperson Kane McKay said the company's 30th anniversary celebrations would be extended through 2022, after COVID had interrupted plan for the beer's distribution.



"With the difficulties of COVID-19 border closures and lockdowns, it would have been easy to just throw the beer on a carrier to Victoria and get it to farms that way," Mr McKay said.



"But hand-delivering it face-to-face was something we were really strong on, in keeping with the close personal relationships we've been fortunate to develop with our client base.



"Growers seemed genuinely appreciative and grateful of the gesture to come over to say thank you and present the beer to them, which tells us it was absolutely worth waiting to do."

The beer called 'Q Draught' was made in collaboration with Adelaide-based Pirate Life Brewing, who since 2018 have tenanted the former Dalgety wool store in Baker Street, Port Adelaide, which is owned by Quality Wool.



Fourth-generation farmer Martin Fasso, Mia Mia who has been a Quality Wool client for nearly a decade, said the delivery was a welcome acknowledgment



"We've used Quality for quite a few years, and have always been greeted by a friendly face when we drop off our wool.



Quality Wool began in Port Adelaide's wool store precinct in March 1991 by Mark Dyson, and now has stores in Bendigo, Ararat and Benalla as well as a 27,000 square metre show floor in Geelong.



The company also have a bulk class facility located in Smythesdale and has regional sites in Qld and NSW.