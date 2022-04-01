Meat industry leader named as Victorian helicopter victim

The chairman of a Victorian abattoir has been identified as one of the five people killed in a helicopter crash north of Melbourne.

Paul Troja, 73, was a passenger on board the aircraft that crashed at Mt Disappointment on Thursday morning.

The Albert Park man, who headed the board of Warragul-based meat processing company Radfords, is being remembered as a passionate and accomplished leader who will be dearly missed.

Aviation safety experts are combing through the helicopter wreckage to determine what caused the crash.

As well as Mr Troja there was a 50-year-old Inverloch woman and two NSW men, aged 59 and 70, on board the helicopter, flown by a 32-year-old Cheltenham man.

Their remains were found by crews who spent four hours battling steep terrain and dense forest to reach the wreckage near Blair's Hut after the crash scene was identified by police air wing.

"The helicopter's been destroyed and unfortunately there were no survivors," Acting Inspector Josh Langelaan told reporters on Thursday night.

The accident is Victoria's deadliest aviation disaster since February 2017, when five people were killed after a charter plane crashed into Melbourne's Essendon DFO shopping centre.

That crash was the state's worst civil aviation accident for 30 years.

The helicopter that crashed on Thursday was one of two flying business trip passengers in convoy from Batman Park in central Melbourne to Ulupna, near the Victoria/NSW border.

Mr Langelaan said there was low cloud over Mt Disappointment when one of the helicopters went missing.

The other raised the alarm before landing safely at Moorabbin.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has taken charge of the investigation.

Expert teams on helicopter operations and maintenance will travel from Canberra and Melbourne to inspect the wreckage and surrounds, including gathering materials for ongoing examination.

The ATSB will also analyse any recorded data and conduct interviews with those who have knowledge of the flight.

A preliminary report is expected in six to eight weeks.

Australian Associated Press