Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Updated

Processors jostle for supply, as deadline approaches

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAPUTO STEP-UP: Saputo is among the latest processors to increase its weighted average farmgate milk price for the 2023/24 season in the southern milk region.
SAPUTO STEP-UP: Saputo is among the latest processors to increase its weighted average farmgate milk price for the 2023/24 season in the southern milk region.

Dairy processors are "jostling for position" as the deadline looms to lock in opening farm gate milk prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.