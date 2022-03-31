Commission buyer swoops on Kyneton

Albury, NSW commission buyer Duncan Brown put a strong floor in Kyneton's March store cattle sale, swooping on more than half the stock on offer.

Agents yarded around 820 head of cattle, saying spring-drop calves were starting to come through.

Elders Kyneton livestock agent Dean Coxon said Mr Brown had been a feature at Kyneton for about six months.

"I don't he's missed a sale since late in the spring last year, and it's mostly due to Wodonga cow sales switching to a Tuesday, so that's freed Wednesday up for him," Mr Coxon said.

Mr Brown was also staying in the south for subsequent sales, after Kyneton.

"He's been very good."

Mr Brown was buying for Ray White Albury, northern orders and feedlots.

"We have started to see some of the spring calves come through, they are lighter weighted and a lot younger but they were still good quality."

Prices had eased a little on the last sale.

"You had Ballarat Meat Company, Highland, Hardwicks and Ascot Meats there, as well, so four butchers."

Pental Island Producers were also active.

McGrath Rodwells livestock agent Kieran McGrath said the straight bred Angus cattle sold to particularly strong competition.

"Colored and off-bred cattle sold at current rates," Mr McGrath said.

"There was a definite trend towards straight-bred Angus cattle."

Cattle went to NSW, Camperdown, Queensland and local districts.

Mrs K Keeble sold 13 Angus steers, 316kg, for $2090 or 661c/kg.

Tamana Farms sold 16 Angus steers, 230kg, for $1744, or 751c/kg.

Anthony Defazio sold four Angus-cross heifers, 320kg, for $1920 or 600c/kg.

He sold three steers, 406kg, for $2300 or 566c/kg.

B&V Crozier sold nine Angus steers, 351kg, for $2300 or 655c/kg.

E&M Hird sold nine Angus-cross steers, 378kg, for $2300 or 608c/kg.

Footprint Foods sold eight Angus heifers, 320kg, for $2050 or 640c/kg.

Greg Carnovale sold four Angus steers, 293kg, for $2020 or 689c/kg.

HM Barty sold 10 Hereford steers, 315kg, for $1900 or 603c/kg.

HJ & K Keeble sold 13 Angus steers, 317kg, for $2090 or 659c/kg.

J Forrest sold 10 Charolais steers, 375kg, for $2000 or 533c/kg.

Knapdale Pty Ltd sold six Limousin cows and calves for $3200.

L&L Schultz sold eight Charolais steers, 300kg, for $1900 or 633c/kg.

They sold seven heifers, 346kg, for $1940 or 560c/kg.

MC Donovan sold 15 Angus steers, 359kg, for $2320 or 646c/kg.

Mark Barri sold five grown Angus steers, 560kg, for $2740 or 489c/kg.

K,T, B and R Murphy sold five Shorthorn steers, 357kg, for $2000 or 560c/kg.

Another five heifers, 337kg, sold for $1550 or 459c/kg.

Murphys also sold six Shorthorn heifers, 320kg, for $1670, or 521c/kg and another six, 281kg, for $1550 or 551c/kg.

Rush Bros sold 12 Adameluca-blood heifers, 272kg, for $1880 or 661c/kg.

Their nine heifers, 324kg, sold for $2240 or 691c/kg, while a pen of seven, 267kg, sold for $2000 or 749c/kg.

They also sold eight Angus steers, 318kg, for $2120 or 666c/kg.

WB Kriewaldt sold 14 Simmental steers, 241kg, for $1660 or 688c/kg.

A second pen of 16, av 289kg, sold for $1900 or 657c/kg.

They sold 22 heifers, 283kg, for $1960 or 692c/kg.

Sillar Angus sold 12 Angus steers, 353kg, for $2340 or 662c/kg.

Wirraway Pastoral sold four Charolais cows and calves for $3560.

B&S Girvan sold six by five Shorthorn cows and calves, pregnancy-tested-in-calf for spring calving, for $3100.