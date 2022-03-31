RCV disappointed with federal budget

The peak body representing the state's rural councils will now look to the upcoming federal election for funding promises for its members, after describing the the budget as 'disappointing'.

Rural Councils Victoria, which represents communities across the state's 38 non-metropolitan rural local government areas, said there was a lack of new or specific projects in the budget.

"Budget documents named specific rural or regional roads infrastructure projects for NSW, Queensland, WA, SA and NT," Rural Councils Victoria Chair Cr Mary-Ann Brown said.

"The only 'rural' or 'regional' projects mentioned for Victoria are actually in western Melbourne, a long way from most of rural Victoriam" Cr Brown said.

"Unfortunately, the budget has done nothing new of significance for rural Victoria."

She said it was appropriate councils welcomed the continuation of Financial Assistance Grants funding and programs, such as the Roads to Recovery, Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Bridge Renewal programs.

"We also welcome support for families and the cut in fuel excise," she said.

"However, rural Victorians need the next federal government to step up to its responsibilities."

The latest statistics showed that there has been a big shift to rural and regional areas from metropolitan Melbourne.

"It is fabulous to finally see population growth in rural Victoria, but we need the federal government to help with resources to deal with the extra strain that population growth places on rural and regional infrastructure."

"Rural Councils Victoria is calling on the next federal government to invest in aged care, homes, roads, health, broadband, mobile services, emergency services, bridges and in the financial viability of struggling rural councils and their communities."