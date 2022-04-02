Pursue your equine dream at High Camp

LOCATION: 7 Kurkurac Court, High Camp

One of the Kilmore district's most spectacular lifestyle and equine properties with unlimited potential has hit the market with a $2.45 to $2.55 million price tag.



Ideally located on a sealed road about 80 kilometres from the Melbourne CBD and about 14 minutes from Kilmore, this 20-hectare property occupies a highly versatile parcel of land, and features a craftsman built double brick home surrounded by a park like setting with established gardens, pool and ornamental dams.



All the hard work has been done on this exceptional property by vendors Alison and Rodney Conolan.

Now their children have grown up and moved out of home, the couple has decided to make the move north to Murchison.

"From my perspective, the property is close to Victoria's major thoroughbred horse studs, Kilmore Race Club and central to the show horse circuit," Mrs Conolan said.

The rear of the property is fenced into a single paddock of approximately 25 acres and features a 12 megalitre dam.

The front portion of the property is divided into 12 paddocks of various sizes, plus six day yards and 11 day boxes which are accessed via a laneway system, each with reticulated water.

Water is in abundance, with a 18-metre bore, 125,000 litre tanks and substantial dams.

A quality stable complex with 10 boxes including two foaling down boxes, wash bay, tack area and sand arena complete the second to none horse facilities.



The family has enjoyed their equestrian pursuits from their High Camp base - Alison and Rodney compete in western events, while their daughters have competed in eventing.

"I believe the property would also suit a boutique thoroughbred breeding operation," Mrs Conolan said.



The residence boasts four bedrooms plus a study, three living areas, dining with open fire, a country kitchen, adjacent to a spacious dining/meals area with bay windows.



