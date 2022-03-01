Malle Machinery Field Days are back

Another significant Victorian agricultural event will be returning after an extended hiatus due to COVID.

The Mallee Machinery Field Days have been announced for August 3 and 4, with the organisation of the event underway.

Mallee Machinery Field Days secretary Matt Brady said keen interest was coming from new and existing exhibitors.

"The last two years have been tough on everyone," Mr Brady said,

"I think a lot of people have missed it."

In 2020 and 2021, the event had to be cancelled for the first time in its history.

Mr Brady said the fact the event didn't occur in those years did not mean there was waning interest from machinery companies in the event.

"We are receiving enquires from across Australia with large businesses keen to jump back on board and showcase their products and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back," he said.

READ MORE:

This year's event will be the 42nd annual event and aims to showcase the latest technology and advances within the agricultural industry.

"There will be lots of new releases this year and for many businesses, this is the first time in three years they have had an opportunity to showcase them to a wider audience," Mr Brady said.

The event will continue its commitment to fundraising efforts for local community groups, with 2022's event raising funds for the Speed Lions Club.

"Fundraising efforts across all communities have been impacted as a result of COVID," Mr Brady said.

"We're happy we will be able to provide an economic boost to many community groups and organisations who have been hit hard in recent years."

Mr Brady says there are still opportunities for exhibitors to participate, with the field days committee calling for exhibitors who would like to partake in this year's event.

"While we usually have around 300 sites, COVID has resulted in an influx of extra enquires for additional sites this year," Mr Brady said.

"Sites are very competitive and capped so we urge anyone who is hoping to exhibit this year to contact us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."