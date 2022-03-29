Urban rabbit control at Natimuk

Are rabbits a problem in your garden or small land holding?



Would you like to know more about best practice rabbit control in regional communities?

If it's a 'yes' to either question, you're invited to to attend a rabbit control field day, in Natimuk, next month.

Agriculture Victoria biosecurity manager James Rowe said rabbits were Australia's most costly vertebrate pest animal, causing more than $200 million in agricultural production losses each year.

"Research shows that less than a single rabbit per hectare can prevent the successful regeneration of native vegetation," Mr Rowe said.

Horsham Rural City Council Landcare facilitator Annie Hobby said rabbits out-compete and displaced other native animals by competing for food, shelter and water resources.

"They cause detrimental effects to the landscape by spreading weeds and contributing to soil erosion, water degradation and loss of biodiversity."

The field day, on rabbit control in urban and peri urban areas, is being run by Agriculture Victoria and supported by the Wimmera Catchment Management Authority, Horsham Rural City Council and Natimuk Urban Landcare group.

This field day will focus on:

. Control methods for best practice rabbit management

. The identification of rabbit activity, burrows and preferred sites

. Demonstrations and techniques on rabbit baiting, fumigation, vegetation manipulation, exclusion fencing and harbour removal

. Up-to-date information on rabbit biological control and the latest information from the Victorian Rabbit Action Network (VRAN)

. How communities can collaborate and co-ordinate their efforts for integrated rabbit control

. The legislative requirements when controlling rabbit populations.

The field day will be held at the Natimuk Showgrounds, Jory Street, Natimuk on Tuesday April 26 from 5.30 - 9pm.

Please register for catering purposes by contacting either James Rowe on 0408 512 599 or Annie Hobby on 0407 914 498.