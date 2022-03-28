Construction set to begin on the long-awaited Don Irrigation Scheme

The federal government has committed further funding for the Don Irrigation Scheme, in northern Tasmania, ahead of the start of construction.

An additional $13.7 million has been pledged to the project as part of this years federal budget.

The federal government originally put forward $26.3 million for the scheme, which will provide 4750-megalitres of water per year in the Don and Barrington regions.

The project's total cost is $54.4 million, with the state government contributing $10.4 million.

It is expected that the scheme's construction will create approximately 60 jobs and a further 48 jobs once operational.

Braddon Federal member Gavin Pearce said the project is vital for agricultural producers in the area.

"I am thrilled to see shovels are set to hit dirt on delivering this vital project for the region," he said.

"The scheme design will be able to deliver water over a 180-day irrigation season, and have capacity to supply during the winter months as well, ensuing access to the high-surety irrigation water producers need to grow and diversify their operations."

Tasmanian Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said the land in the area earmarked for the Don Irrigation Scheme was amongst the best in Australia.

"With water, you can plant nails here and have crowbars," he said.

"That's how fertile the soil around here is."

However, Labor Senator Anne Urquhart questioned why construction was beginning on the eve of a federal election.

"The Morrison Government and the Tasmania Liberals have a long list of projects they promised Tasmanians but are yet to deliver.

"This scheme was supposed to start construction in 2021 and has been delayed for months with no explanation from Mr Pearce.

"I am increasingly concerned that we will see cost blowouts on the many undelivered and delayed projects the Morrison government promised for Braddon - projects like the Burnie Shiploader and the Cradle Mountain Cableway."