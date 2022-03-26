Top quality Colac holding sure to impress astute buyers

+6













LOCATION: 1660 and 1690 Colac-Ballarat Road, Beeac

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Closing Friday, April 22, 2pm

A farm aggregate with more than 100 years of family ownership in the sought-after Beeac area is being offered as a whole or as four outstanding lots.

This well-presented and maintained 275 hectare property is situated within a particularly favoured location only 15 minutes north of Colac.

It would suit many agricultural pursuits, including cropping, beef, and prime lamb enterprises or those seeking a lifestyle or investment opportunity.

The gently undulating landform comprises well-drained, predominantly sandy loam soils with perennial pastures.

Good stock-proof fencing can be found throughout, while there is also access to town water supported by multiple dams.

Lot A encompasses the 98ha Parkside, which possesses three road frontages.

Features include a character three-bedroom home (circa 1890) in good order, with a modern kitchen and bathroom, a fourth bedroom/study, a formal lounge and dining, and two garages.

Other infrastructure includes a historic three-stand woolshed (antique wool press), sheep yards, lock-up machinery shed, hayshed, and old shearers' quarters.

Lot B, known as Arraluen, is 99ha.

Features include an attractive three-bedroom home (circa 1913) in top condition with a formal lounge and dining, kitchen, bathroom, and garage.

Property improvements include excellent Norton steel cattle yards with a crush, disused dairy, lock-up machinery shed, hayshed, barn, and old piggery.

Lot C is the 31ha Lowdens, with two road frontages and one dam.



Lot D, the 46ha Sims, adjoins Beeac Golf Course, with two road frontages, and takes in views of the Otway foothills.

Improvements include a set of steel cattle yards.

This first-class, highly productive rural property is will be of interest to astute buyers.

AGENT: Daryl Oborne on 0419 388 341 or Michael Stewart on 0418 520 467, Charles Stewart