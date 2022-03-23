Team Te Mania females hit $5630 in multi-vendor commercial sale

TOP PRICE: Susie Chisholm, Gwalia, Adelong, NSW, sold the top-priced lot in the female sale.

*36 of 37 commercial female lots sold to $5360, av $3873

More than 1000 commercial Angus females went under the hammer during the annual Team Te Mania Commercial Online Female Sale last week.

The pregnancy-tested in-calf heifers and cows, unjoined females and females with calves at foot sold to a wide variety of buyers across NSW and Victoria.



Eleven of Connewarre-based Te Mania Angus stud's commercial clients offered lots during the online sale last Friday.

Te Mania stud co-principal Hamish McFarlane said the sale was first established in 2005 and featured 1048 females across 37 lots.

"The sale is now recognised in the marketplace for its high quality of females offered and that are all by a single bloodline, Te Mania blood," he said.

"Team Te Mania members were well rewarded for the quality of the females offered in this sale."

The top-priced result, Lot 2, was offered by Susie Chisholm and bought by Ian and Pam Robertson, Wave Hills, Tahara West.

Ms Chisholm sold 76 females in the sale, including Lot 2 which featured 24 PTIC cows, aged 30-42 months.



"I was jolly thrilled," Ms Chisholm said.



"Number one these cattle marble enormously well and of course there's always birth weight, gestation length and days to calving and they're the figures I look at.

"These cattle offer the whole shebang with EMA and IMF and that's why they're so sought after."



The Robertsons who purchased the top-priced lot run close to 1000 breeders at Tahara West.

"We've been in Team Te Mania for 20 years and Susie has a magnificent run of cattle and has a reputation to back them up," Mr Robertson said.

"We don't run any bulls here and we have been 100 per cent AI for the last five years so we're quite fussy about what we buy in.

"We sold some empty cows for about $3000 over the hooks recently so this purchase doesn't seem as significant as it is because we got good money for older cows."

Mr McFarlane said the success of the sale was largely due to a handful of agents who supported the auction on behalf of the vendors.



The agents include Jarrod Slattery, Nutrien, Wagga Wgga, NSW, Murray Jones, TDC, Penola, SA, Chris Callow, Chris Callow Livestock Services, Dunedoo, NSW, and Will Richardson, HF Richardson, Geelong.



"I know people who are looking to restock use this sale as their primary source for replacement breeding females," Mr MrFarlane said.

Other vendors included Brian and Val Davie, Carlyle, Marcus Hill, who sold 22 PTIC cows, 84-96 months, for $3000 to a buyer at Hexham.



Stephen and Sue Brain, Boona, Mumbannar, sold 287 PTIC cows, including a top-priced lot of 61 head, 66-67 months, for $4475 to a buyer via Nutrien Goulburn, NSW.



Colin and Karen Henke, Lakla, Mumbannar sold 261 mixed-aged PTIC heifers and cows including 37 head, 17-18 months, for $4525 to a client at Baranduda.



Duncan Clowes, Valdemar, Millthorpe, NSW, sold 87 PTIC females, 17-18 months, including a top-priced lot of 30 head for $3775 to a client at Guyong, NSW.



Michael Carroll Derrinallum, sold 10 cows, 43-44 months, with calves at foot for $4550.

