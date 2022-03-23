A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







Two sisters in south-west Victoria are carrying on the family tradition after their father and a third-generation Condah farmer became suddenly ill.

Fiona MacLeod and her sister have taken on the family family, calling themselves the MacLeod's Daughters, after their father was placed into care recently.

"We have been trying to carry on running the farm along with our own daily working lives and families," Fiona said.

"Our father was also a stock agent all his working life... so there's a lot of expectancy to get it right.

"Dad would love to see the picture from Scotchman's Hill in the Stock & Land."

The photo was taken early in the evening after the pair had spent the afternoon drafting cattle for sale.



Another photo was sent in by Allen Black who captured one of his curious cows on his property at Bonnie Doon.

