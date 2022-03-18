Ballarat sales sees price rises in heavy steers

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Prices for heavy cattle pushed to over $3000 a head once again at Ballarat on Friday in a market labelled as even better than the February sale.

Agents yarded about 4000 cattle at the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange, where a long line of heavy steers continued to push past the $3000 mark.

Nutrien auctioneer Xavier Shanahan said while the quality of the cattle was not as good as the February feature sales, there was good demand from feedlot buyers.

"It was very strong, particularly on the heavy steers which have gotten dearer since February, probably by $100," Mr Shanahan said.

"The quality of the cattle wasn't like the feature sales in February but there's still some nice cattle there and they were making right up with whatever everything did in February, so it was all very strong.

"There was probably some more cattle below $2000, but that was reflective of the cattle rather than the market."

He said there was a larger offering of coloured cattle than usual.



"It's usually 80 or 90 per cent Angus cattle here but that, along with the different cattle on offer, was all pretty strong," he said.

TW White & Sons auctioneer Leon White agreed that heavy steers really shone through considering the February sale was "magnificent" but weaners were firm.

But Mr White said some prices for lighter cattle had dropped a bit.

"There were a few more lighter cattle around today and plainer that sold very well," he said.

"Top-end heifers sold exceptionally well but once again, they did tail off.

"We haven't seen cattle getting down around $1300 for a long time, but there was opportunity too in those plainer heifers there despite them being light."

The dearest pen per head was from Riverside, who sold nine Angus steers, 533kg, for $3010 or 564 cents a kilogram, and a single Angus, 665kg, for $3110 or 467c/kg.

Standford Earthmoving sold six steers, 653kg, for $3200 or 490c/kg, while W A Griffin sold four steers, 603kg, for $3230 or 502c/kg.

L Grant, sold 16 Angus steers, 505kg, for $3000 or 594c/kg.

Kenfig Partners had 89 steers all up for sale, which included 16 steers, 589kg, sold for $3180 or 539c/kg, 19 steers, 521kg, sold for $3070 or 539c/kg, and 29 steers, 360kg, for $2400 or 666c/kg.

Eversly Farms sold 17 Angus steers, 360kg, for $2230 or 618c/kg.

ID & GM Binks sold 11 Angus steers, 342kg, for $2350 or 685c/kg.

G & N Mahar sold 16 Angus steers, 489kg, for $3000 or 613c/kg.

Needlepoint Farm sold 15 Angus Steers, 469kg, for $2910 or 620c/kg.

Graham Walsh and Phil Holgate, AC Walsh, Woodend sold eight steers, 373kg, for $2400 or 643c/kg.

Granite Ridge sold 10 Angus steers, 610kg, for $3190 or 522c/kg.

After the line of Angus steers, a number of Charolais and Hereford steers were also sold along with a number of grown heifers.

Grigg Farms sold 25 Charolais steers, 590kg, for $3080 or 522c/kg.

B & M Mahar sold 25 Hereford steers, 598kg, for $2930 or 489c/kg.