Calls to be cautious over seasonal forecasting

A seasonal risk agronomist is calling on farmers to be cautious over predicting autumn seasonal forecasting.



Rather than relying on determining what the seasonal outlook models are predicting, farmers need to work with what they know.

"In most autumns, the Pacific and Indian oceans are resetting from what they were doing in spring and summer and have not shown their hand enough for us to know what direction they might be going in the growing season ahead," Agriculture Victoria seasonal risk agronomist Dale Grey said.

"Occasionally there are exceptions, for example, late May 2015, when a majority of models had a consensus on drier conditions, with an El Nino eventuating.

"Also, seasonal models pick up on recurring patterns, however it is usually an individual weather event or two which we know are more likely to trigger enough rain for an autumn break."

Mr Grey said it was best to go with "known knowns" like understanding how much stored soil moisture, feed and water stores landowners had.

He also called on farmers to develop a back-up plan if it there had not been any rain by a certain date.

Agriculture Victoria's Grains Seasonal Risk team have developed a number of online resources which also provides more details to farmers about how the skill of a model is calculated, and why the models struggle in autumn.

A series of climate and weather courses are available which focus on how to read a sea surface temperature anomaly map and understanding climate predictions



The team also produces the My Rain Gauge is Busted podcast series which has a focus on climate and farming.