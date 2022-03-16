Lamb prices continue to fluctuate, as quality varies

Lamb prices have continued to fluctuate over the past fortnight as quality and buyer demand varied from market to market.

Sales have been anything from $10 a head dearer to $10 cheaper in frustrating results for both producers and agents.

Wagga Wagga, NSW, agents said the unsettled market made it difficult to value lambs and gave no confidence to farmers preparing a trade or heavy lamb.

The mixed quality of lamb yardings in early autumn is being blamed for the erratic trend, with supply the other big factor.

Agents said there was no obvious trend that meat buyers were trying to reduce prices whenever bigger numbers allowed.

The slaughter quality of trade lambs has slipped as the season progresses and only a few pens in each agent's run were evident at Wagga last week.

This caused buyers to bid strongly for trade lambs with shape and in shorter skins.

Trade lambs 21-24 kilograms carcase weight gained $5-$7, making from $181-$215 to average 856 cents a kilogram.

Plainer, woolly trade lambs 2 score were discounted, and prices fell up to $10 as the sale progressed.

Prices for the heavy lambs were influenced by the level of export competition with some buyers operating sporadically.

Big, super-sized lambs ignited the bidding with lambs estimated to weigh 36-40kg selling from $290-$310.

The mutton market remained flat and not all export buyers stayed for the sale.

Bidding was lacklustre and Fletchers International was the only volume buyer.

Rates in general slipped $12.

Heavy mutton sold from $162-$220 to average 543c/kg cwt.

Despite the public holiday in Victoria, opening markets in NSW yielded mixed price trends.

Further north at Dubbo, NSW, numbers dipped to 8855 lambs and 2460 sheep on the back of last week's cheaper market.

Price data from the National Livestock Reporting Service shows good processing lambs 21-24kg were $5-$7 dearer and trending around the 840c/kg cwt mark.

Heavy lamb quality was very good, and buyers chased the tails of the better-shaped lambs, compounding stronger price trends.

The bulk sold from $220-$270, with the top-priced pen making $276 and overall average being 760c/kg cwt.

At Corowa, NSW, the plainer quality yarding led to numerous lambs being passed in.

The sale overall finished the day unchanged.

Trade lambs averaged 807c/kg cwt, while heavy lambs topped at $264 to average 744c/kg cwt.

At Ballarat on Tuesday not all buyers made it to the market or participated fully, with trade prices dipping $2-$4, averaging 766c/kg cwt.

Heavy lambs softened $11 making from $210-$286, averaging 719c/kg cwt.