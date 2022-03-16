Victorian dairy in high spirits despite slight drop in overall farmer confidence

The rise in production costs of products like diesel and fertiliser has seen confidence levels in Victorian farmers drop slightly in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the drop, the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has found that there remains cautious optimism among farmers across most sectors.

The survey showed 23 per cent of Victorian farmers expect business conditions to improve over the year ahead, which is down from 33pc from the previous poll late last year.

Meanwhile, 59pc of Victorian farmers expect conditions to stay the same, up 10pc from the last survey, and those expecting deterioration remained in the minority at 15pc.

Meredith Dairy managing director Julie Cameron, Meredith, said her confidence remained relatively stable, with seasonal and prices of beef and land looking great but other factors negatively impacting her business.

"I'm confident that we have enough manpower at the moment, but I'm worried about petrol prices in the future and staff thinking that it will be too much to drive out here to work," Ms Cameron said.

"Just this week I had two people we were going to employ suddenly ring in and say it was just too far to drive in, and I'm thinking the rising petrol prices might have been a factor in that decision."

Meredith Dairy employs about 150 staff in its sheep and goat milking operation.



While staffing remains a continual challenge, she is encouraged by the number of people willing to undertake work in her region.

"We have a lot of locals that work here and therefore they don't have to drive far," she said.

"But I'm hoping that the petrol prices won't tarnish somebody from out of the region who would like to come and work for us."

Ms Cameron remains confident grain and lamb prices will stay high, but she points out she also "enjoys the low grain prices" for her operation and hopes other products that contribute to making their cheese don't raise in their costs.



"While canola and olive oil prices being way up is fantastic, we unfortunately use canola and olive oil in our cheese product and that will effect prices at the supermarket," she said.

While she did not necessarily want to increase the price on her own products, she is worried freight transportation costs may put pressure on her to do so.



According to the Rabobank survey, the dairy sector has the highest sentiment among all producers, with 28pc of people surveyed expecting improved business conditions for their industry this year.

Rabobank's latest global dairy quarterly report also showed farmgate milk prices had increased significantly across major dairy export regions and that global dairy commodity prices were also soaring.

While Ms Cameron's operation focuses more on milking goats and sheep rather than dairy cattle, she said there had been some "amazing years" seasonally with higher than average rainfalls of up to 800 millimetres over the last year.

It's resulted in exceptional growth for her dairy products and lamb and beef production on her farm, and she doesn't see that stopping.

"Here we are in the late summer and early autumn period when it's normally a dust bowl, but it is so green," she said.

"We ended up with record grain, barley and canola yields so it's been a fantastic season, but Australia's climate is unreliable, so let's ride that horse while we can."

Rabobank regional manager for southern Victoria Deborah Maskell-Davies said good commodity prices and excellent seasonal conditions heading into winter were keeping farmers upbeat.

But Ms Maskell-Davies also said farmers would be watching the unfolding situation in Ukraine for market volatility.

"Farmers have had a couple of very good years now and are in a strong position to manage some of these challenges, helping underpin longer-term optimism," she said.

Ms Cameron also cites the conflict as a cause for significant concern and believes action needs to be taken at a local level urgently.

"If this war keeps going on for at least six months, then we're going to see an enormous problem especially with fuel," she said.

"With an election coming up, I'm hoping we might lose some of that fuel excise tax, which will ease the pressure, but Ukraine is one of the hugest producers of grains, canola and sunflowers.

"That may still drop confidence in the consumer too because they won't have that extra spend to choose one of our locally-made products."

In other areas of Victoria, the Wimmera and Mallee regions saw high confidence despite conditions being dry over there, in contrast to farmers in most other regions of Victoria, who are planning a whole winter cropping program thanks to consistent summer rainfall.

"Many farmers have budgeted for higher input and growing costs, and a lot have already secured inputs at the end of last year to help manage those costs and supply issues," Ms Maskell-Davies said.

A total 60pc of beef producers and 66pc of sheep producers forecast a continuation of last year's good business conditions, while just over half of all Victorian grain and crop farmers surveyed said there would be a continuation of the previous year's operating conditions.

There was a slight dip in the number of Victorian farmers expecting their gross farm incomes to increase over the year ahead, with 35pc forecasting higher incomes, a small drop from 39pc in the previous survey.