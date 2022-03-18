Soaked high country yards were 'unfortunate' according to grazier

Livestock buyers and alpine graziers have reacted to the extreme rainfall throughout Victoria's high country which inundated saleyards and forced livestock agents to withhold stock from sale.

More than 7300 cattle were sold last week across five sales to buyers from states including Victoria, SA, NSW and Queensland, down from the initially-advertised 9000-head yarding due to inclement weather.



Ironically, it was 10 years to the week since agents postponed the 2012 72nd Mountain Calf Sales by a month after 100 millimetres - or four inches - fell in the two weeks leading up to the sale.

YC Feeding livestock buyer Alistair Nelson, Colac, purchased nearly 600 head, including nearly 400 Hereford weaners, but did not purchase cattle at the Ensay feature Hereford weaner sale on Wednesday.

Nearly 1000 head was sold at the feature sale, down 400 head on the advertised yarding.



"Everyone tried to do something to help a bad situation but it was a bad situation nonetheless," he said.

"For me, I have to make a decision based on the circumstances I am presented with... the situation made me very onerous on a few lots of cattle.



"Four inches of rain is a lot in a short period of time."



Mr Nelson expected the average number of stressed cattle purchased out of saleyards to be about 2 per cent.

"I would have expected that number to be double that out of Ensay, which was why I was cautious to buy there," he said.



The Ensay sale turned over $2.15 million in cattle sales.

"As sales are successful, you spend more money on the saleyards, as they are unsuccessful, they go out of business - it is a simple equation," Mr Nelson said.

"If you are doing all you can, people wouldn't not support the facility because of one given event but if there has been neglect addressing water in the pen, or maintaining the flooring, then you need to ask where the yard user fees are going?"

Barry Newcomen, Ensay, sold 152 cattle at the Ensay market last Wednesday and described the condition of the yards as "unfortunate".

"I've been farming for 61 years and I've never known so much rain in Ensay in that time," he said.

"It made it very difficult, but I was really surprised by how buyers put that aside and paid accordingly."

Mr Newcomen said despite the wet conditions, the Mountain Calf Sales had a reputation for offering some of the best-bred cattle in southern Australia.

"No doubt Elders will try and do something about it and put some gravel there so it won't happen again," he said.

"Certain areas need gravel on them and that wouldn't be impossible to do.

"Elders value this sale very highly so they're not going to let it slip."

Elders Victorian and Riverina livestock manager Matt Tinkler said the agency would undertake its annual review of the sales in coming weeks to "review and recap... where we can improve".

"No doubt we were surprised with that large volume of rain and if you talk to any of the locals up there, it's the wettest that they've ever seen," he said.

"They are getting bogged in areas they've never been bogged in and these are unprecedented conditions.



"This will be part of our our overall review of the sales and we will look at all options as we will also look at requirements for the Omeo saleyards and Benambra saleyards."

The Ensay and Benambra yards are co-owned by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions, while Elders owns the Omeo yard outright.

"We're doing improvements in yards in the best interest of our clients to make sure these sales continue to support local communities," Mr Tinkler said.



"We also make sure that the saleyards are fit for the people that work in them and the people who attend the sales, and also the welfare of the animals.

"We did not foresee a rain event like this and [for the] yards to become as bogged as they did."

