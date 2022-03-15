Good seasons and prices will come and go, regardless of the changing climate

Last year will likely be the best year of my farming career.



I needed it to mitigate the worst years in my farming career that immediately preceded it.

I have to admit to sometimes feeling uncomfortable to keep talking about climate risk in the midst of such a great year, but climate change never meant we won't have good years.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) is reporting a record national outcome for agriculture, and it is a wonderful outcome.



But we can't consider it in isolation.



We must be mindful that good seasons come and go and so do good prices.

Climate change has increased - and will continue to increase - the volatility in our weather.



We will see more extreme events more frequently.



Weather volatility is possibly the hardest challenge to manage at farm level.

In almost the same week that ABARES was so optimistic about our performance and prospects, Lismore experienced a flood event that was over two metres higher than the previous record peak - and climate scientists reinforced their message about the climate challenges that lie ahead.

It is worth noting that many rainfall and flood records were broken along the east coast recently.

In the run up to the federal election, the incumbents are looking for good news stories about agriculture to signal a job well done and in so doing claim credit for a rare congruence of high prices and high production.

Last year was a great year for Australian agriculture, in spite of government drought, disaster and climate policies - not because of them.

In an election year, especially, we shouldn't be quiet about climate change spectres of drought, flood or fire just because we have enjoyed a good season.

Agricultural communities should be rallying around those who have been hit by floods on the east coast and those that are on fire in the west to make sure these events aren't disingenuously spun away.

The climate conversation has been going on for a long time now.



One of the first newspaper articles warning about the possible impacts of increasing CO2 emissions in Australia was in 1912.

Australian governments continue to be reactionary on extreme weather events that have been foreseen and predicted for more than a century.

There is a growing realisation that climate risk is no longer just an issue for farmers manifesting in drought, fire or flood - it has reached right into the heart of Australia's biggest cities as well as disrupting supply chains to many states on a frequency that can't be ignored.

Australia must eventually significantly change its stance on, investment in and commitment to increasing climate mitigation and adaptation, including to the agricultural sector.

We must speak up now to ensure we have a seat at the table when the climate narrative switches from the cost of climate action to the even greater cost of climate inaction.



This is when significant decisions will inevitably be made about what is going to be done and who will ultimately pay for it.

Agricultural communities can't be quiet about the need for increasing climate action just because we have had a good year.

- Peter Mailler is a third generation livestock and grain farmer from northern NSW. He holds a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science and founded the Country Minded political party.

