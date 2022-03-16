A view from readers of their paddocks

+3







MORE GALLERIES

Victorians have under three weeks to enjoy the late autumn sunsets until daylight savings ends on April 3.

Central Victorian nature photographer Emma Burnham has made the most of the late autumn evenings, and recently took a series of photos at dusk near a sunflower crop at Ballarat.

"When reverse sunset puts on a bigger show than sunset," she said after taking the photo looking east.

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, regular contributor Carla Pittman captured a photo of her Kelpie, Ned, having a nap on her farm in NSW.

"For such a whirlwind, his loyalty will always outweigh the attitude," she said.

"Let sleeping dogs lie."

Gringegalgona Merinos also features in Webpics this week with a shot of green feed on the Silcock family's Vasey property in western Victoria.



Would you like your photo in Stock & Land?

Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram or email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.