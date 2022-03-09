Photos from the 31st annual Newmarket Saleyards reunion

2022 Newmarket Saleyards Reunion: photos from the 31st annual event

CATCHING UP: Bruce Logan, Frank Eldridge and Graeme Spargo at the reunion. Photos: Tony Rinaldi

Have a look through some photos from the event.

Old friends reunited under the peppercorn tree at the Newmarket Saleyards to reminisce and share a drink last Saturday.

The Newmarket Saleyards Reunion returned this year after being cancelled in 2021 due to covid.

Former frequenters of the saleyards congregated for the 31st annual reunion on February 26 where a BBQ and music was put on for the crowd.

Along with catching up with old mates, they all remembered old times with those who have supported the saleyards and those who are no longer with us.

You can have a look at all the photos taken on the day supplied by Tony Rinaldi, a livestock transport operator who carted stock into Newmarket Saleyards, below.

