Tasmania's first female auctioneer passionate about gender equality in the industry

Georgia Gorham has travelled a long way to get to where she is - literally - and she is excited about the future of female stock agent and auctioneers in the country.

Based in Tasmania, she is thought to be the first woman in the state to conduct auctions at the Tasmanian Livestock Exchange.

While she didn't come from a farming background, her love for the industry came from a young age visiting neighbours while growing up in Darwin.

"I became really good friends with the family who used to run Bullo River Station, who at the time had a policy of all women working on the station, and my first bit of exposure to agriculture was there," she said.

At 14, she knew this was her industry of choice, so with some convincing, her parents allowed her to get a job at a live export yard where she was able to grow her knowledge.

The dichotomy between the NT and Tasmania could not be more different.

Ms Gorham said being in those two areas helped her understand the diverse ways that agriculture was evolving.

"My background was in live export when I was in Darwin, and it's certainly been a huge experience climate wise," she said.

"Up there in the NT, you don't have much handling with cattle.

"When the cattle are run in, they are fairly wild up in the NT, but it's totally different in Tasmania, and people are focused on genetics and nutrition on smaller condensed farming."

She said working in those two regions helped her understand the diversity in agriculture.

But she realised other challenges were prominent once she started to look for more work over in the east.

"My first step in the door at the live export yard was great," she said.

"It was only a few years into working in the industry that I realised there were some issues about how women were treated differently and had exposure to - how do I say this politely - chauvinistic men."

She said these sexist attitudes made it harder to find work.

"There were many girls in logistics and office management positions but never any stock agent jobs, and I would realise why that was after a while," she said.

"I would regularly get flown to Melbourne or Sydney to meet white, middle-aged men to discuss potential opportunities knowing I was outstanding for the agent role."

But she said many of those interviews never ended up with outstanding results.

Ms Gorham recalled one panel interview where she was in the final two competing for an agent role.

She was told the panel was impressed with her skills, but in the end, it was a handicap to have a woman agent.

"I understand missing out because I may not have been the right fit for a role, but to explicitly know that I missed out on a role for my gender is extremely disheartening and ridiculous to see in this day and age," she said.



But she is now taking big strides in her role as a livestock agent with Nutrien Ag Solutions and she's been inspired her to take an active role too in helping other women into livestock agent and auctioneer work.

"There are many women stock agents across the country in proactive companies but there are still many gender stereotypes," she said.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Gender Working Group and Corporate Affairs director Carissa Buckland said stories like Ms Gorham's indicated a growing desire to have an excellent social license.

Ms Buckland said the new group met regularly to talk and put into action changes into retaining more women in agriculture.

"We're at the beginning of our diversity journey, but the business has recognised inclusion is something that needs to be baked in our business model," she said.

"There are many reasons for attracting and retaining women, including the tight race for new talent in every industry, and we want to make sure innovative women are considering a career in agriculture.

"Georgia is an amazing example of the success we see with women in the livestock industry, and we are seeing women also taking the reins in the animal health industry."

Ms Buckland said being welcome to all people no matter what background or gender was vital, and pointed to agronomy as a fast-growing space with female employees.

Women make up 36 per cent of Nutrien's workforce, which is higher than the average across the industry, which is currently at 32pc, according to Department of Agriculture ABARES figures.

"What we really want to improve is leadership," she said.

"Currently we see 19pc of leadership positions at Nutrien filled by women, but we hope to see that rise to 32pc in five years.



"We also set ourselves a target to get a 50pc male to female hiring ratio and we have recently hit that.

"That's key to bringing in new women and men into the workforce, along with being flexible to people's circumstances."