Mixed Bairnsdale yarding ahead of the Mountain Calf Sales

About 300 cattle were yarded at the Bairnsdale store sale on Friday.

Quality was mixed at Bairnsdale's store sale on Friday ahead of the 82nd Mountain Calf Sales set to take place in Victoria's high country from Tuesday.

Agents yarded about 300 cattle in what buyers described as a very mixed and plain quality yarding.

Bill Wyndham & Co livestock Colin Jones said the sale attracted no major buyers from outside the region.

"There was no feedlot competition, nor was there competition from South Gippsland or northern buyers mainly due to the number of cattle yarded, and the quality," he said.



"Competition was significantly restricted."

The lull in volumes of cattle is typically expected at Bairnsdale at this time of year as agencies and graziers across East Gippsland gear up for the Mountain Calf Sales at Omeo, Benambra, Hinnomunjie and Ensay.

More than 9000 cattle will be sold on Tuesday and Wednesday across five sales at the respective yards.

Mr Jones said most of the buyers at Friday's store sale were from across eastern Victoria.

"We had some older crossbred cattle from the central Gippsland district which would have been two years old and they sold to $2000," he said.

"Overall quality was very ordinary."

The next store cattle sale at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange on March 18 will include between 3500-4000 cattle for the annual Bairnsdale feature calf sale.

The combined agents' sale will offer breeders' cattle, 10-12 months, from across East Gippsland.

