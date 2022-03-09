A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







Dogs are no doubt a farmer's best friend.

Mount Mercer farmer Cameron Banks recently captured a photo of his best mate, Remi, in the wool shed at his family's western Victorian farm.

"Remi was introduced to her first day in a working shearing shed yesterday," he said.

"Fair to say she was very excited."

Meanwhile, regular central Victorian contributor Martin Fasso snapped a shot of his pooch, Arnie.

"A guardian of the step, tripper of dad every morning," he said.

Another regular contributor, Bindi Whitehead, Minhamite, recently shared a photo of a magpie to Instagram.

"That look you give your kids when you've just spent half your life savings at the supermarket and they say there's nothing to eat," she wrote.

