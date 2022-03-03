Heifer highlight at Tarcombe Hereford production sale

+4









*33 of 39 bulls sold to $15,000, av $6484

*30 of 30 heifers sold to $10,600, av $5663



Females stole the show at the 48th annual production sale at Tarcombe Herefords, Ruffy, where the entire draft of 30 heifers sold to a hotly contested $10,600.



The event was conducted as a Helmsman sale and relentless interest captivated registered bidders for the three-hour sale. Once the clock finally timed out, following some fierce bidding on the female lots, the Hayes family had sold 33 of the 35 bulls offered for an average of $6340, and all joined females for an average of $5663.

The top-priced bull at $15,000 was bought through AuctionsPlus for a son of Banermore Cadbury M003 (AI) (P), out of Tarcombe Perfume P156 (P).



The bull, Tarcombe Cadbury R032 (P), ticked all the boxes for the studs drawcard traits of calving ease and muscle, recording Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) eye muscle area of +4.2, rib fat of +2.6 and rump fat of +3.8, along with a birth weight of 3.3 and scrotal size of +3.4.



The entire catalogue of bulls performed in the top 25 per cent of the breed for fat and calving traits - a breeding focus Tarcombe Herefords co-principal Tim Hayes said had achieved great gains in the past five years.



"The herd has improved a lot in the past five years and our Breedplan data is getting closer to where we want them to be with a focus on calving traits and gestation length," Mr Hayes said.



"Our herd average birth weight is just under 3, which is well below the breed's average because we don't want to breed bulls that cause calving issues.

"The breed as a whole has lacked carcase and calving traits, which is my main focus on EMA and IMF because we still need to finish cattle."



Two bulls grossed the second-highest price of $14,000, including Lot 16, for Tarcombe Fort R074, son of Wirruna Fort F382 (ET)(PP) - who measured birth weight of 3.7, EMA of 7.1 and rib and rump fat of +0.8 and +0.5, respectively.



Pen mate, Lot 17, fetched the equal price, paid by new client Andrew Parloff, Whanregarwen, with Elders Alexandra livestock agent Andrew Embling, who described him as a quality, complete son of Tobruk Larry (PP).

The bull, Tarcombe Larry R097, had an EMA of +5.9, rib and rump fat of +1.2 and +1.9, with a birth weight of 3.2 and scrotal size of +3.7.

Mr Parloff also purchased seven females to a top price of $6800, for a draft av of $5486.



His female top price was paid for Lot 57, Tarcombe Priscilla R080 (P), by Dunoon Jaffa J162.

Over in the female offering, it was the two-for-one prize that attracted the buyers' attention, with the joined heifers predominately artificially inseminated to Hereford Australia's Super Sire, Tarcombe McLaren Q203 (PP) - a young bull whose semen marketing has been contracted to ABS for worldwide sales.

The sale closed with a bang with the last female on the board, Lot 73, Tarcombe Monique R174 (P) fetching the top female price to an AuctionsPlus bidder.

Sired by Tarcombe Robin Hood M169 (P), out of Tarcombe Monique N011 (P), the heifer was AIed to Q203 and then joined to Molong, with a fresh female calf on the ground.

Rodwells Euroa livestock manager Mick Curtis said it was the best line-up of Herefords in his 25 years conducting the sale.



"They have spent a lot of money on genetics and artificial insemination to improve the bulls here," Mr Curtis said.