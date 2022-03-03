Total clearance of Langi Kal Kal's bull offering

*Total clearance of 38 bulls sold to $19,000 (twice), av $12,461

LANGI Kal Kal Angus stud welcomed new and return clients to the Central Victorian Livestock Exchange at Ballarat on Wednesday.

Lot 2 was the first bull to sell to the top price of $19,000, being secured by Mark Birch, through Corcoran Parker.

Lot 2 was a son of Te Mania Emperor E343 and had a birth weight (BW) of +6.7, and recorded +47, +90 and +119 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights respectively.

The second equal top-priced lot was Lot 3, a Millah Murrah Klooney K42 son who was secured by a return client through Nutrien Ballarat.

Lot 3 had a BW figure of +5.4, recorded the same day growth figures as Lot 2, and had near-perfect structural assessment scores.

Driscoll, McIllree and Dickinson agent Gary Driscoll, Nhill, purchased four bulls on behalf of clients.



"The two clients I was purchasing for were very different operations, one was a crossbreeding operation and the other a commercial beef operation," he said.

"Having been involved with the stud for nearly 40 years, I knew the bulls would tick the boxes on what my clients would like.

"In the bulls I was looking for good temperament, they had to have good structure, have the ability to be used over heifers if needed, and be good, easy-calving bulls."

READ MORE:

Another large purchaser on the day was Ballanee advisor Laure Thompson, Ballan, who also has had a long association with the stud.

"They are very well-bred bulls, their temperament is excellent, they have a great reputation in the Ballarat area," he said.

"They are very good, sound and healthy bulls, and what you see is what you get with these bulls.



"We are very focused on birth weight, growth rates and milk as a self-replacing herd, and the bulls we wanted and secured were a representation of that."



Langi Kal Kal farm manager Kahn Jantzen thought the sale was exceptionally solid, with a good floor price.

"Our average compared to 2021 was up by $4100, which is a fantastic lift," he said.

"There were a lot of different faces at the sale, which is good, as it showcases our program to more people.

"The bulls on offer today are some of the best I think we have put forward, and I think the focus we have had on sires and consistency has played a large part of this.

"We have focused on good cow-making sires, particularly Emperor, now we have that capacity we will focus on increasing the depth in our cow herds and our bulls moving forward.

"Being owned by the state government, we had to shift from having an on-farm sale to being at the saleyards due to COVID-19.

"It's a factor which I believe has opened us up to the public more, and I think something we may look to do more often."

