Dam time to get inspecting in upcoming months

Recent floods and storm activity have renewed calls for farmers to get out and inspect their dams for any signs of damage.

With an autumn break potentially seeing some significant rainfalls in some areas of the state, Agriculture Victoria has warned that there may be risks of dam failure on properties in upcoming months as well.



Agriculture Victoria farm water supply specialist Clem Sturmfels said the risk of dam failure had increased significantly, due to the rapid rise in dam water levels, overtopping of dam walls and blocked spillways.



Mr Sturmfels encouraged landholders to inspect and monitor their gully dams on a regular basis to look for signs of bank subsidence, cracking, leaks or tunnelling.



"Landholders should also check dam spillways and outlet pipes to ensure they have ample capacity and are free of sediment, debris and excessive vegetation," he said.



"Gully dams are of particular concern as much of the water is stored above ground level and held back by an earthen bank."



The sudden failure of a gully dam could pose a major safety issue to people downstream, as well as resulting in the loss of the water and repair costs.



Mr Sturmfels said a systematic approach when undertaking a dam inspection was ideal.



"Start by walking around the waterline looking for signs of damage," he said.



"I usually commence my inspection at the dam inlet checking for signs of undermining or collapse, making sure the dam excavation is completely covered with water when the dam is full.



"Take careful note of the water itself, look for signs of discolouration or small whirlpools that may indicate tunnelling or leakage through the dam wall.



"Then move on to the dam wall itself checking the crest, upstream and downstream faces.



"The bank crest should have a well-rounded top to avoid ponding and be at least one metre above the dam's full supply level.



"The faces of the dam wall should be gently sloping and free of erosion.



"The entire bank should have good cover of topsoil and be well grassed."



Mr Sturmfels said the dam spillway needsto be level, flat and stable with a good capacity to handle storms.



The inspection should also include a thorough look immediately downstream of the dam wall looking for signs of seepage, tunnelling or erosion commonly indicated by wet, boggy areas or excessive vegetation.



Mr Surmfels also recommended a 1m by 12mm steel probe, which would make a useful tool for checking the condition of dam walls and for locating wet patches downstream.