Early autumn break for parts of Victoria

MOST of southern and eastern Victoria and parts of the north are likely to have autumn break rainfall this week.



The autumn break is typically the first decent soaking after summer-more than 25 mm within the space of three days or more than 30 mm over a week.

A broad low pressure trough over western Victoria and a large high pressure system southeast of Tasmania are producing a humid easterly airstream which will persist for much of this week, with weekly totals above 25 mm expected for Victoria's south and east.

The timing of the autumn break changes from year to year.



This year's autumn break will be early for parts of Victoria. The autumn break typically arrives during March for parts of Victoria's east, elevated sites and exposed parts of the south. It often takes until early to mid-May for the autumn break to arrive in parts of central Victoria and later for the main cropping region in the north-west.

The autumn break often coincides with seasonal changes in our southern weather patterns and traditionally marks the start of the winter cropping and pasture growing season.

The rain will mostly be welcome following a drier than average February for Victoria overall. February rainfall was 56 per cent below average for Victoria overall, making it our driest February since 2009. Rainfall totals were in the driest 10pc of February records for a large area stretching along the coast from Warrnambool to Wilsons Promontory and extending north to almost Bendigo.



Daytime temperatures were cooler than average in Victoria's east, while nights were warmer than average along the coast. Elsewhere, February temperatures were mostly close to average.

March is expected to be wetter than average for parts of Victoria, but the outlook for April is more neutral with no strong push towards wetter or drier than average conditions for most of the state.



The rainfall outlook is consistent with the weakening La Nina pattern in the Pacific which is expected to return to neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) levels-neither La Nina nor El Nino-during the autumn.

The bushfire outlook for autumn (March to May) shows eastern parts of New South Wales and Victoria have below normal bushfire potential and the rest of Victoria has normal bushfire potential. Destructive and deadly fires can still occur during normal bushfire seasons across Australia.