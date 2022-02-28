Lighter cattle sell well at Warrnambool

Local beef producers, seeking to pick up replacement stock, have gone head to head with northern orders at Warrnambool's monthly store cattle sale.

Agents yarded 1500 head of cattle.

Steers weighing 500 kilograms and over sold for between 440-470 cents a kilogram, between 400-500kg they went for 525-575c/kg and lighter stock, between 300-400kg were picked up for between 600-680c/kg.

Open auction steers sold between $1600-1910, or 846c/kg.

Heifers of 400kg and over sold for 510-535 c/kg, while between 300-400kg they went for 560-612c/kg.

Open auction heifers made $1620-1850 and F1 heifers $1650-1900.

Cross-bred steers made between 460-522c/kg.

Friesian steers sold from 356-390c/kg.

JJ Kelly Stock Agency livestock agent Jack Kelly said there had been two sales in January in Warrnambool, which was probably the reason for the smaller numbers.

"We still yarded a fair few through the prime sale but there was still a good turn up of cattle.

"It probably tended to have more younger cattle - we haven't the normal summer rains, although we're not complaining."

Read more:

Most of the yarding was made up of steers and heifers ranging from 150-200 kilograms.

"That probably helped us bring in a few extra buyers, from the north."

Albury buyers Ray White and Nutrien Ag Solutions were joined by Teys, Balranald, NSW and Creek Livestock.

"O'Hallorans did yard some steers weighing more than 600 kilograms, so that's unusual for us."

Mr Kelly said while the sale coincided with Ballarat, Warrnambool had lighter stock, which gave locals a chance to buy replacement cattle.

"They have had a bit more rain there, so that has made a little bit of a difference.

'The locals are selling cattle and we were quite happy with the result, all the way through."

He said the feedlot sales flowed into the next category of cattle.

"Our open auction steers were young and they did tick along quite well.



"The local fellows jumped in, as well as the northern fellows, because you can fit a lot more in a truck."

Kilmorey Partnership sold 35 Angus steers, 338kg, for $2298 or 680c/kg.

Windy Hill sold five Angus steers, 323kg, for $2018 or 508c/kg.

JT Crowe and Sons sold its first pens of 50 Angus steers, 325kg, for $1963 or 604c/kg.

Crowe's seconds, 17 steers, 396kg, sold for $2288 or 578c/kg.

Tara-Leigh sold 10 Black Baldy and Angus steers, 348kg, for $2034 or 630c/kg.

Anneville sold 14 Angus steers, 392kg, for $2277 or 581c/kg.

Oaklawn sold 18 Hereford steers, 368kg, for $2208 or 600c/kg.

Jay-Meli Park sold two Angus heifers, 330kg, for $2019 or 612c/kg.

Crowe sold 30 Angus heifers, 286kg, for $1664 or 582c/kg and a further 29, av 323kg, for $1834 or 568c/kg.

Anneville sold 14 heifers, 368kg, for $2090 or 568c/kg.

Ashvale sold 21 Angus heifers, 311kg, for $1828 or 588c/kg.

AS Collins sold 15 Angus heifers, 392kg, for $2195 or 560c/kg.

G&E Dyson sold nine Angus heifers with calves-at-foot for $4000.

Crowe sold 25 Angus heifers with CAF for $3900, while Baangaana sold 10 springing Angus cows for $3000.