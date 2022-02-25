Glendan Park receives strong support at annual sale

*37 of 39 bulls sold to $26,000, av $12,864

GLENDAN Park welcomed return buyers to its annual on-property sale at Barfold on Friday.

Strong interest in the lead up to the sale resulted in three lots being purchased by studs across Victoria and NSW.

This included the top-priced lot Glendan Park Rhinestone R042 - Lot 34 - which was purchased by Ben Rumbel and family, Supple Hereford stud, Guyra, NSW, for $26,000.

Lot 34 was in the top 5 per cent for 600-day weight, eye muscle area, intramuscular fat, northern self replacing index, southern baldy maternal index and southern self replacing maternal index.

The second top price was shared between three lots, lots 5, 10 and 17, which were all secured by return clients from Victoria for $24,000.



Following their partnership in a top Hereford bull this selling season, David McClure, Mooree Partnership, returned to Glendan Park, picking up three sires for his program at Mooree, through Creek Livestock Casterton.

Glendan Park stud principals Alvio and Alicia Trovatello were pleased with the support of their program.



"It was great to see so many return clients here today, being able to secure bulls at either end of their budget, and get their first pick in many cases," Mr Trovatello said.

"We may not have had the high of last year's sale, but our average increased by over $1000, which is a great result."