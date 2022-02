Ballarat lifts $500 a head on last year

+7















Light steers at the 49th Nutrien Livestock Ballart premier weaner sale have topped the $10 a kilogram mark.

Nutrien agents yarded 5300 head of weaners and heifers, with several large annual drafts of steers and heifers.



Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager and auctioneer Xavier Shanahan said the "whole sale was enormous.

"Tamworth got the heaviest of the cattle and Elders Korumburra got some as well - the cattle around 600 kilograms were making $3000 or thereabouts, when they came back to the genuine feeder weight cattle of 450-500kg they made $2700-2900 as they have been," he said.

'The increase in price on last year was probably $400-500 a head, which is fantastic.

'We got a good lift last year, the calves were probably making $100-200 more than in January - we thought we were well treated in 2021, now it's gone again."

Mr Shanahan said the cattle 'weighed well - they were all in good order."

Commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, Andrew Lowe, Wagga, NSW and Duncan Brown, Albury were active during most of the market, although Nutrien Yarram's Terry Ginnane also picked up cattle for Gippsland clients.

"He bought the top end of the steer weaners for $2500-2600.

"There was also an order from Mossvale, NSW, and Hopkins River feedlot also had their usual order for the good steers around 350kg."

A lot of the smaller calves went back to repeat buyers locally and to Narrandera, NSW.

He said prices started at the 600c/kg, pushing out to 900c/kg on the lighter calves.

Most sales were between 650-750c/kg.

Wardor Run's Simon Arundell, Bungador, said he sold at Birregurra, earlier this year, and prices had held firm.

"These prices are great, they would want to be, we've had a lot of years of nothing," Mr Arundell said.

"These prices need to continue.

Martin Conroy, Warrah, Ballan,consigned 182 head and said he was very pleased with prices of around 700 cents a kilogram.

He said he sold steers for $1700 a head, last year.

Mr Conroy sold a pen of 36 Langi Kal Kal steers, 282kg, for $2350 or 797c/kg.

Egerton Farm sold the top priced pen of 21 steers, for $3110, while Premier Willows sold two steers for $3080.

Lilyvale Pastoral sold 11 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 634kg, for $3070 or 484c/kg.

P Hayes sold 17 Tibooburra-blood steers, 21-23 months, 596kg, for $3050 or 511c/kg.

Hayes also sold 25 steers, 570kg, for $3000 or 526c/kg.

A third pen of 20, av 557kg, sold for $2950 or 529c/kg.

Belsize Park sold 21 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 566kg, for $3000 or 530c/kg.

Egerton Farm sold 21 Murdeduke-blood steers, 625kg, for $3110 or 497c/kg.

Arch Pastoral sold 18 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 604kg, for $3060 or 506c/kg.

Ballham sold 17 Injemira and Chandpara-blood steers, 618kg, for $2900 or 469c/kg.

Their 21 steers, 570kg, sold for $2770 or 485c/kg.

PR & GR Hastings sold 30 Carngham Station-blood steers, 508kg, for $2900 or 570c/kg.

They also sold 30 steers, 475kg, for $2840 or 597c/kg.

AP Pearce sold 19 Ennerdale-blood steers, 514kg, for $2700 or 525c/kg.

They sold 12 steers, 586kg, for $3080 or 525c/kg.

Tarqua sold 24 Franc-blood steers, 451kg, for $2700 or 598c/kg.

Halfpenny Green sold 28 Banquet and Franc-blood steers, 443kg, for $2650 or 598c/kg.

Their pen of 28 steers, 295kg, sold for $2260 or 766vc/kg.

Stonyhurst Pastoral sold 13 Pathfinder-blood steers, 386kg, for $2280 or 590c/kg.

They also sold 21 steers, 351kg, for $2310 or and a pen of 14 steers, 322kg, for $2120 or 658c/kg.

Lou Abey sold 19 Langi Kal Kal and Crossroad-blood steers, 431kg, for $2620 or 607c/kg.

Jandel Park sold 12 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 416kg, for $2500 or 600c/kg.

GF Coffey sold 24 Langi Kal Kal steers, 476kg, for $2840 or 596c/kg.

RA Smith and son sold 19 Injemira and Chandpara-blood steers, 419kg, for $2450 or 584c/kg.

Lilyvale Pastoral sold 11 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 634kg, for $3070 or 484c/kg.

L & P Bubb sold 24 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 451kg, for $2700 or 598c/kg.

Rowallen sold 20 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 334kg, for $2330 or 697c/kg

Carngham Station sold 33 Carngham Station-blood steers, 291kg, for $2270 or 780c/kg

They also sold 28 steers, 204kg, for $1700 or 833c/kg.

A pen of 74, av 239kg, sold for $2050 or 857c/kg.

Their pen of 20 steers, 225kg, sold for $1810 or 804c/kg.

M & C Mullane sold 35 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 318kg, for $2270 or 713c/kg.

Their pen of 25 steers, av 311kg, sold for $2310 or 742c/kg.

A third pen of 43, av 282kg, sold for $2280 or 808c/kg.

Mullane also sold 25 steers, 288kg, for $2190 or 760c/kg.

B & R Askew sold 30 Langi Kal Kal and Murdeduke-blood steers, 364kg, for $2380 or 653c/kg.

Claymore sold 10 Banquet and Kilburnie-blood steers, 285kg, for $2050 or 719c/kg.

Stump Hill sold 28 Te Mania steers, five-six months, 210kg, for $1860 or 885c/kg.

Another seven, 172kg, sold for $1620 or 941c/kg.

Mt Franklin sold 10 Franc and Lawson-blood steers, 184kg, for $1920 or 1043c/kg.

Braelands sold 9 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 388kg, for $2380 or 613c/kg.

Triple R sold 29 Mockk Entice-blood steers, 284kg, for $2240 or 788c/kg.

Spring Run Herefords sold 18 Spring Run-blood steers, 350kg, for $2200 or 628c/kg.

AP Pearce sold 11 heifers, 520kg, for $2500 or 480c/kg.

MW and SL Mizzeni sold eight Langi Kal Kal-blood heifers, 490kg, for $2400 or 489c/kg.

Lilyvale sold 15 heifers, 425kg, for $2740 or 644c/kg.

Premier Willows sold 36 heifers, 293kg, for $2050 or 700c/kg.

Warrah sold 33 heifers, 283kg, for $1980 or 699c/kg.

Dueran Pastoral sold 17 Angus heifers, 305kg, for $2100 or 688c/kg.

Davey sold 21 Angus heifers, 288kg, for $1920 or 666c/kg.

Braelands sold 22 Angus heifers, 302kg, for $2100 or 695c/kg.

Ashmore Farm sold 14 Hereford heifers, 319kg, for $1880 or 589c/kg.

Claymore sold nine Black Baldy heifers, 289kg, for $1850 or 640c/kg.

R Slimmon sold six Chenu and Barwidgee-blood heifers, 331kg, for $1900 or 574c/kg.

Triple R sold 13 Angus heifers, 237kg, for $1770 or 746c/kg.

Maxwood Park sold 14 heifers, 199kg, for $1630 or 819c/kg.

Mullane sold 11 heifers, 216kg, for $1620 or 750c/kg.