Data driven production for Whiteline stud herd

DILIGENT performance recording is allowing Whiteline Speckle Park stud principal Michael Hastings to select only the best quality genetics for his stud.

Whiteline, based at Winchelsea, Vic, was established when Mr Hastings had the opportunity to do some embryo recipient work with long-time breeder Dale Humphries, Wattle Grove stud.

"We knew Dale had access to some of the best cows in the breed and was handling large numbers of quality embryos coming out of Canada and this provided a great opportunity to get some of the best reliable cow lines for our herds foundation," Mr Hastings said.

"Since this time we have continued to obtain the best dam lines and using proven high performance bulls from Australia and Canada with more emphasis on those with quality performance data.

"We have a passion for livestock and producing quality livestock that perform in the paddock, have longevity, are structurally sound, have great carcase traits, great phenotype and are profitable under commercial conditions."

Before Speckle Park, the fifth-generation farmer was running a high quality Angus herd.

"The traits that originally attracted us to the Speckle Park breed were the high marbling and yielding carcases produced off grass, while maintaining great maternal traits," Mr Hastings said.

"We have been running both herds together and benchmarking them against each other as an additional tool in our evaluation of the animals."

Data plays a big role at Whiteline, with the entire herd fully performance recorded and genomic tested, along with independent assessments for structure and temperament.

"We also scan for eye muscle area, intramuscular fat and rib and rump fat at 12 to 14 months, to identify animals that are high marbling at a younger age off grass."

His grandfather Jack Hicks had Angus and Poll Dorset studs at Ballanee, Ballan, and was using objective measurement in his breeding program more than 70 years ago.

"If you don't measure it you can't improve it," Mr Hastings said.

"We capture as much data as possible to utilise in our breeding objectives and fine-tune our herd to maintain high genetic gain and continually improve our stock.

"All normal core data is collected such as birthweight, 200-, 400- and 600-day weight, scrotal measurement, IMF and fat scan data along with temperament, leg and feet scoring."

FEMALE FOCUS: Some of the Whiteline females are in the top one per cent of the are in the breed for most traits.

Whiteline also uses crosslink sires each year to bulls that have been widely used to increase the value and accuracy of data in each drop.

"In addition all stock are genomic tested to also contribute information in our selection process," Mr Hastings said.

"Collecting this data in conjunction to our ET program is providing us great tools to drive our breeding herd quickly to achieve our breeding objectives.

"It takes away a lot of the guess work that breeders and producers have without these great tools.

"Clients want to know as much as possible about the stock they are purchasing, so to be able to provide this adds immense security to their investment when purchasing bulls, cows or genetics.

"It is incredibly satisfying to already have cows that are in the top one per cent of the breed for most traits and possess great structural soundness and phenotype which has been built off other great Speckle Park breeding programs both within Australia and Canada."

Whiteline clients include other Speckle Park studs, as well as commercial breeders who are looking to improve growth rates as well as carcase yield and quality

"We also have dairy farmers who have discovered the added profitability by using Speckle bulls," Mr Hastings said.